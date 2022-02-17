Eight people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Frederick W. Byers, 33, of the 300 block of Parkway Street, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Matthew D. Gillons, 40, of the 300 block of Kalamazoo Street, Allegan, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Dereck S. Hardy, 31, of the 100 block of C.R. 65A, Hamilton, arrested in the 700 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jimmie S. Harrington, 53, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 105S, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Derick E. Keene, 32, of the 900 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Robert L. Kelley, 57, of the 100 block of Terrace Drive, Clear Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Pedro J. Moreno, 49, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Trenton M. Theising, 20, of the 900 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on charges of felony neglect of a dependent child and domestic battery.
