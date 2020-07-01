FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools plans to have all students returning to school buildings on Aug. 12 when the 2020-21 school year begins.
A plan was introduced Monday night to the school board giving more details that will be officially approved by the board in the near future. Monday was the first reading of the plan. The board will hold a special meeting July 6 via Zoom at 6 p.m. following an executive session at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting agenda includes discussion on the back-to-school policy and the home school policy.
“We are excited about seeing our families back on campus in August,” said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt in a media release.
Under the presented plan, the schools will not be regularly taking student temperatures. Should a student show symptoms and have a fever of 100.4 or higher, that student will be isolated until they can be picked up by a family member. Students displaying illness symptoms should stay home from school.
Though not required, face masks will be highly recommended, especially on buses and during class changes where distancing may be difficult. Maintaining a 6-foot distance when possible is encouraged.
Increased signage will be posted to educate and remind both staff and students about precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other contagious diseases.
There will be increased cleaning of schools and high-touch areas. Buses will be sanitized after each route. Some meals will be served in classrooms.
Campus visitors will be limited and there will be no non-educational visitors during school hours. Parent/teacher meetings and conferences will be held virtually.
“We will update everyone on the different procedures we will follow when school starts back in August,” said Stitt.
