ANGOLA — Angola High School Winter Guard qualified for the Indiana High School Color Guard Association's state preliminaries.
This is the third year for an AHS winter guard program following a long hiatus. Their show, "Ticket to the Moon," is based on an Electric Light Orchestra song by the same name. Ten boys and girls have performed in the troupe, directed by Sam Surfus.
The winter guard has put in a lot of time since December and has qualified for state for the first time since reforming. High school band director Andrew Keiser said their efforts should be applauded. It is an extracurricular program that requires time outside the school day.
"We have really mature kids and flexible parents," Keiser said.
Though all upcoming regional and state music-related events have been canceled in Indiana due to coronovirus concerns, Angola High School will present its annual All Bands Concert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. The winter guard will be featured along with the indoor percussion team, middle school and high school jazz bands, two other high school bands and sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands.
"That's our big show that features all of the middle and high school bands," said Keiser. Plans for the concert include abiding by the Indiana rule that audiences not exceed 250 people, said Keiser.
The indoor percussion team is 23 high school musicians.
"They've been competing at invitationals," said Keiser. They are also scheduled to attend the national WGI Sport of the Arts event this year.
The indoor percussion band and winter guard will perform for middle schoolers during a convocation prior to spring break next Friday.
