Police arrest four
people on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Earl M. Button, 45, of Newera, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 northbound at mile marker 352 on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Christopher A. Hentzell, 42, of the 400 block of South Darling Street, arrested in the 1100 block of North Williams Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Dustin S. McHale, 26, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, arrested on C.R. 100E at C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of felony possession of methamphatamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, making a false identity statement and driving while suspended.
• Bruce W. Perkins, 47, of the 1200 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, arrested on C.R. 100E at C.R. 400S, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant.
