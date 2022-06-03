ANGOLA — The apparent mastermind of a brazen, nighttime burglary of storage units near Clear Lake last summer has been brought to Steuben County to face charges after he was in custody in Michigan.
Ryan J. Damron, 22, Montgomery, Michigan, was arrested on Thursday. He is facing 15 Level 5 felony counts of burglary in relation to the Aug. 14, 2021, incident that took place over the course of several hours prior to daybreak.
With the help of Michigan police, the three people allegedly involved in the incident were arrested shortly after several units were burglarized in the 7700 block of East S.R. 120.
Steuben County Sheriff's deputies were summoned to the storage facility the morning of Aug. 14 after a report of damage to several of the garage overhead doors.
Multiple units had been burglarized, and several vehicles and firearms had been stolen along with power tools and other items.
One of the stolen vehicles, a Chevy Tahoe, was electronically tracked to the Hillsdale County where the Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were contacted for assistance.
While attempting to locate the Chevy Tahoe, Michigan State Police happened upon one of the other stolen vehicles, a Ford Mustang.
A chase ensued, and the driver of the stolen vehicle, Damron, was ultimately captured in Hillsdale County. Damron was taken into custody and booked at the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police as well as possession of stolen property.
Michigan police then located the missing Chevy Tahoe at a residence in the 11000 block of Hudson Road, Pittsford, Michigan. Devin K. Hill, 33, homeless, and Abigail L. Scholfield, 26, of Hillsdale, were taken into custody and booked at the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property.
Hill is facing 15 charges of Level 5 felony in Steuben County as well. His next court appearance June 14 in Steuben Superior Court for a pretrial conference.
No charges have been filed against Scholfield in Indiana.
In addition to the burglary charges, Damron is also facing two different charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, from 2020. All of his cases are in front of Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee.
A Level 5 felony carries a penalty of 1-6 years in prison. A Level 6 felony is punishable by 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison. Both could carry fines of up to $10,000.
The three used stolen vehicles to smash in overhead doors at the storage units in order to gain access. In addition, a safe in one of the units was cracked.
All but one of the stolen vehicles were recovered in both Steuben and Hillsdale Counties. Some 60 stolen firearms were recovered along with several other items stolen from the storage garages.
