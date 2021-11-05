ANGOLA — Steuben County officials will be appearing before the Steuben County Plan Commission on Monday to try to win approval for a partial plat vacation in order to eventually build a judicial center.
The proposed judicial center is on land bordered by South Street on the north, Washington Street on the east, Water Street on the south and Martha Street on the west.
All but one parcel on the property is owned by Steuben County. Much of the land is currently used as parking.
Presenting on behalf of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners will be County Attorney Don Stuckey.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will be in City Hall, 210 N. Public Square.
In order to grant the request, the plan commission must determine that:
• conditions in the platted area have changed so as to defeat the original purpose of the plat;
• it is in the public interest to vacate all or part of the plat; and
• the value of that part of the land in the plat not owned by the petitioner will not be diminished by the vacation.
The property is located east of the Steuben Community Center. The new facility will contain four courtrooms, which is one more than the current three, show floor plans provided to Steuben County officials from building designer RQAW Architecture, Fishers.
There are also numerous offices throughout the three-story facility, drawings show.
The drawings show the judicial center will encompass approximately 49,000 square feet. The building that had been planned for the Steuben County Courtyard would have been 33,800 square feet.
How the project will impact the county’s finances for 2022 isn’t known because it wasn’t included in a financial analysis that was done for the Council as it prepared to start working on next year’s budget.
The target budget for the project is $12 million.
The floor plans for the building shows a first floor that will contain the offices of the Clerk of Courts and the Prosecutor’s Office.
The second and third floors are designated for the courts. The plans do not specify where which courts will go where. The fourth courtroom is in place for eventual expansion of the Superior Court into two superior courts.
Unlike the existing Courthouse, the new facility’s courtroom floors will include secure areas so inmates can be kept in holding rooms prior to hearings. There also is a separate elevator in the secure area that will allow for segregation, for example, of inmates and victims. Sometimes in the current facility, inmates and victims come into close proximity of one another.
The layout of the courtrooms also ensure that defendants in criminal trials will not have to cross paths with the public and victims like they often do now.
The courtrooms are each 1,940 square feet and include about twice the capacity of space for attendance by the public with room to seat 80 spectators.
There also are more offices for attorneys to use. The jury rooms are much larger than the current ones and they contain restrooms that are accessible only from the jury room so jurors do not have to leave their chambers to use the facilities.
The project is being pursued because the existing facility does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations. In addition, the courts have outgrown their space and there are security issues.
Work on the project has been ongoing for about a decade.
The old Courthouse will most likely be used for offices, but nothing has been finalized.
The first floor meets current ADA requirements. The second and third floors do not.
