INDIANAPOLIS — Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, recently attended the Illinois Medal of Honor Highway dedication with members of American Legion Post No. 1941 and other Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion members from Indiana.
Zent, who serves on the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, authored a 2020 resolution, which allowed Indiana to join 11 other states from coast to coast in naming U.S. 20 the Medal of Honor Highway. Illinois passed its resolution March 29, to further connect the 3,365 miles of U.S. 20 between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
"Seeing this project come to fruition will mean so much to those who honorably served our country and stood together as brothers and sisters in arms," said Zent, a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran. "Soon, people can travel across this country using the Medal of Honor Highway. It's an amazing tribute for those who went above and beyond in service of their country."
With the passage of its resolution, Illinois bridged the gap between Indiana and the west coast, as state legislatures in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Iowa already designated their U.S. 20 portions.
Zent said legislatures in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York each prepared resolutions that likely will be complete before the end of October 2022 to extend the Medal of Honor designation to the final state, Massachusetts.
"I'm very optimistic this four-year endeavor through 12 state legislatures could wrap up before November," Zent said. "As a veteran, it's been a tremendous honor to have played a part in it. It's my hope those traveling on U.S. 20 will remember and honor those who served with such distinction."
Since being established in 1861, more than 3,500 veterans have been given a Medal of Honor, with 100 of those service members from Indiana. To receive a Medal of Honor, military members must have distinguished themselves by personal acts of valor far beyond the call of duty.
Indiana's dedication of the highway took place in Angola on the Public Square with the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument as its backdrop on Oct. 9, 2020. The monument honors Civil War soldiers from Steuben County, which is when the Medal of Honor came into being.
For more information about House Concurrent Resolution 11, visit iga.in.gov.
