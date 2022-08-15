Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, center, stands with former Indiana VFW Commander Dick Lineberry, right, and Angola American Legion Post No. 31 Commander Alex Dotson, left, show the Medal of Honor flag they received from Illinois. The flag will be on display at 777 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, until passed to Ohio on its eastward journey to Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts as more states designate U.S. Highway 20 the Medial of Honor Highway.