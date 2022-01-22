ANGOLA — The Angola Fire Department was approved to hire two more firefighters within the city’s 2022 budget, and it’s going to need both of them — and more — to keep up with rising call numbers.
In 2020, the department had 1,640 runs total, and that number spiked to 1,852 for 2021. While an increase is expected with an expanding city like Angola, that kind of jump was a lot for its firefighters.
“Run numbers are high everywhere you go,” said Fire Chief Thomas R. “T.R.” Hagerty. “There’s not a fire department that I’ve talked to whose numbers last year did not raise.”
The fire department responds to a variety of calls, but a large fraction — 46% — were specifically for medical and EMS assistance.
Angola’s fire department is not equipped with an ambulance and cannot record data related to its medical calls, so it cannot report any exact correlations between specific illnesses and increased responses. However, the firefighters have seen a variety of causes and agree that there seems to be an upward trend in general illness.
“People are just sick,” said firefighter Ray Harvey.
The department has since filled one of the two new firefighter positions available, allowing it to staff four firefighters per shift, but even that may not be enough to combat the degree or influx of calls.
“We get big calls, but we also get multiple calls,” Harvey said.
Oftentimes, the department will get what the firefighters call “double hit,” where more than one call will be announced at the same time. With only four people on shift at once, the department is forced to recall off-duty firefighters in order to handle them all.
The department does have volunteers, but they are not always available. On-call volunteers are often hard to come by because people are busy with families and full-time jobs that they can’t leave at a moment’s notice.
As such, Hagerty is looking to add more employed firefighters in the coming year and potentially open more positions if the city’s budget allows it.
“If we can get six on a day, that would help tremendously,” Hagerty said. “It would allow us to get the ladder out in the city and the tanker out more consistently in the rural area.”
With the call count already at 84 for the year, Hagerty expects 2022 to follow a similar busy trend.
People interested in becoming part of the Angola Fire Department are urged to visit www.angolain.org/department/index.php?structureid=15.
