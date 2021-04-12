ANGOLA — An Angola man is behind bars facing felony charges following an allegd stabbing at a residence in the city early Saturday.
Mark E. Mitchell Jr., 33, allegedly stabbed a man while in a fight shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, resulting in the other man being hospitalized in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, with a collapsed lung, court records said.
Mitchell is facing charges of Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class A misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Mitchell and the alleged victim got into an altercation following a parking lot/garage incident at the home where Mitchell resides in the 700 block of South Wayne Street.
The victim had Mitchell in a headlock, court records said, so he reached for his knife.
From a bed in Cameron Memorial Community Hospital where his injuries were tended to, Mitchell told police he thought his knife was sheathed and he only struck the victim and did not cut him, court records said.
Parkview hospital officials told Angola Police Department investigators that the victim sustained a cut that was just over an inch wide, court records said. The knife, which was recovered in Mitchell's apartment, has a blade that's an inch wide and about 2 inches long, court records said.
After Mitchell stabbed the victim, court records said, the man released Mitchell from the headlock and shouted that he had been stabbed. Court records did not say whether the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance or private vehicle.
After the incident Mitchell went back to his apartment where he tried to clean himself up as well as the knife. Once police were on the scene, Mitchell indicated he retaliated to the victim, who had initially head-butted him.
When police were on the scene, Mitchell allowed officers to search his apartment and a safe where he was storing reported methamphetamine and marijuana.
Mitchell's case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court. He has retained Amanda German as his legal counsel. Magistrate James Burns ordered Mitchell to have no contact with the victim.
If found guilty, Mitchell faces from 3 to 16 years in prison for a Level 3 felony and 1 to 6 years for a Level 5 felony.
Bail has been set at $25,000.
