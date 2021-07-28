ANGOLA — Keith Dedrick received approval Monday from the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals for storage and warehouse buildings on his property at 202 Harcourt Road.
His request, said Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes, includes the request for five self-storage buildings, 514 units in all, including one structure that will be storage for boats and recreational vehicles.
The request also includes the addition of barbed wire on the fencing as well as setbacks for the front, side and rear yards.
Warehousing and storage units are welcomed in the zoning for the property as a special exception. Likes said the property is zoned C1, small- to medium-general commercial.
Currently there is one standalone commercial building on the property that houses several businesses, including a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
“You shouldn’t see the storage buildings over the top of Buffalo Wild Wings,” Dedrick said.
Only one of the new buildings, the one for RV’s and boat storage, will be over the height requirements. Dedrick’s request was for that building to be 16-feet tall to accommodate air conditioning units that are on top of some RV’s.
The storage facilities will make six primary building structures, in all, on the chunk of property.
Dedrick also asked for a taller fence for the perimeter of the property. The requirement is a six-foot fence, and his plan is for a fence that is a total of eight to 10 feet high, as he is adding barbed wire to the top.
“We have a bit of a homeless problem back there, a little tent city is going on back there,” Dedrick said.
He also plans to have more than 100 security cameras installed throughout the units.
There will be no uncovered outdoor storage, as Dedrick said he wants to keep the property cleaned up and nice. The surface will be all asphalt.
“Personally, I think this is a good use for that property and don’t think it will be a problem,” said BZA President Brant Moore.
Board member Gene Burd called the boat and RV storage a “breakthrough” for this area, as there isn’t anything else quite like it in Angola.
