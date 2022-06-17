Three arrested by police Thursday
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Cecil A. Marten, 58, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 550E, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging two felony counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Nichole R. Scasny, 38, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Magen M. Wilson, 32, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony and misdemeanor theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.