FREMONT — The Fremont School Corporation has been named an Indiana Performance Qualified School District for the third time.
Even with the struggle of the pandemic, Fremont schools have put in the efforts to become one of the best schools in Indiana, officials said. Achieving this has given administrators some flexibility in how the school handles instruction time.
This flexibility has allowed the school administration to focus on the care and education of the students. Fremont Superintendent William Stitt uses the instructional time flexibility to accommodate the snow days and delays. Performance Qualified schools are no longer given the standard 180 days of school; schools with this achievement are required to complete 64,800 minutes of instructional time.
“We set our calendar for 180 days but, knowing that we have flexibility. In the last couple of years we’ve had a build a snowman day in the wintertime. If we miss a school day, it’s six and half hours so we just subtract that from the grand total,” said Stitt.
Being a performance qualified school district means much more than just an easier school schedule. This achievement changes the way teachers can instruct and the programs that the school is able to participate in.
“Performance qualified school districts and high schools are established to provide flexibility in administration and instruction to school corporations and high schools that meet certain established performance criteria so that the school corporations and high schools may provide curriculum, instruction, programs, and educational innovations designed to engage students in achievement greater than the achievement required for the school corporations and high schools to be placed in the highest performance category or designation by the department,” said information from the state.
The flexibility that is given to Performance Qualified gives the schools the ability to customize their curriculum and do what is best for students.
“I always wanted to do the best and prepare our kids the best we can; whether it’s graduating, taking test or whatever they might be doing. And we’ve continued to do that over the last three or four years,” said Stitt.
This continued positivity is recognized in all aspects of the school corporation. Stitt shows his admiration for the staff and students in many ways including the Flight of the Eagle awards and day to day thanks for all of their help in setting the bar for Fremont.
Stitt said, “It’s always nice to get a pat on the back. It’s our principals, it’s our teachers, it’s our bus drivers, it’s our custodians. Everybody has a part in the child’s education and that’s the tone we set. I may be the leader of the corporation but it’s all of our people contributing that got us here,” Stitt said.
For more information on performance qualified school district code visit https://law.justia.com/codes/indiana/2016/title-20/article-24.2.
