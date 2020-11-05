ANGOLA — Angola High School theater students will put on their show “Murder on the Orient Express” for the community Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no tickets will be sold at the door and cash will not be accepted. Tickets must be reserved in advance at our.show/ahsorientexpress.
To protect the 13 students in the cast from COVID-19, instead of moving around on stage and having scene changes, they are going to put on the show in what is known as a readers theater, or a radio-style play. The play is about a group of people who are trying to solve a murder on a train to Paris before the killer strikes again.
“My favorite part of the play is the comedy. Although there’s not much in it, when it does hit, it hits hard,” said junior Aiden Myers. This will be his sixth play, and this fall he got the only lead.
“Even though we can’t act and wear costumes or anything, it’s still 100 percent worth it,” Myers said.
Director Christopher Seitz said that even though there are some set backs due to COVID-19, the group will not stop moving forward and working their way around it. They have had the same number of practices as usual and students have been challenged to develop themselves for the unique roles in “Murder on the Orient Express.”
“We will find ways to persevere,” Seitz said. “It’s interesting to see the group step up, trying new ways to do things. I really do applaud them.”
The cast will be seated on the stage wearing formal black attire. The acting is in the inflection of the voices, said Myers, with foley artists provided sound effects from center stage.
The audience will be limited to 250 people per show. Families will be allowed to sit together with at least one empty chair between families. Masks are required upon entering the building.
Tickets cost $7 per adult and $5 per child. The show runs two hours with a 15-minute intermission.
The cast is as follows:
Narrator — Hannah Martinez
Hercule Poirot — Aidan Myers
Monsieur Bouc — Preston Beck
Mary Debenham — Sloan Dunlap
Hector MacQueen — Malachi Lanning
Michel the Conductor and Little Girl — Jocelyn Short
Princess Dragomiroff — Cayley Bartrom
Greta Ohlsson — Evie Newman
Countess Andrenyi — Anastasia Booher
Helen Hubbard — Brooklynn Sweeney
Colonel Arbuthnot — Chris Adams
Samuel Ratchett — Zane Davidson
Head Waiter — Aiden Thomas
Nanny — AJ Surma
