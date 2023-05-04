ANGOLA — Image of Hope Ranch celebrated its opening in Steuben County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
“Today we had our ribbon-cutting for our second facility,” said Image of Hope CEO and Founder Alisha Shank.
She explained that Image of Hope first started in Dekalb County with its equine one-on-one program where the organization pairs those struggling emotionally because of a trauma, such as a loss of a parent or a divorce, and individuals with mental or physical disabilities, with a horse and a mentor.
More than 100 people volunteer for the Image of Hope, located at 9570 E. Metz Road near the Ohio border, many of them as mentors, said Shank.
The participants of the program spend time each week learning to groom, ride and lead a horse, while at the same time building relationships, healing, and becoming stronger.
Image of Hope’s logo represents the participants of the program going through the struggles of life over the bridge to the ultimate healer, who is Christ himself, said Shank.
She said that her family as the founders of the Image of Hope went through a trauma, and at that time they had another family that wrapped them in Christ’s love, which helped them through that period.
Shank’s family then decided that they wanted to give back in the same way as the family had given to them. They prayed about it, and the answer they got was to help those who came to them with what they had, and at that time they had a horse.
“That’s how it started, but it’s expanded to so much more now,” said Shank.
Along with their equine program they now have the Journey to Fulfillment program where the teens aged 14 to 18 learn leadership and building relationships and through this become stronger community members.
“We have them build projects,” said Shank.
She said they also had the teens in the Journey to Fulfillment program oversee younger children they invited through YMCA. That taught the older kids that the guidelines their supervisors set for them might be there for a reason – as certain rules for the children might be there for their own safety.
Image of Hope is a nonprofit that charges nothing for their help except when the school groups come in — then it is $5 for every student. The ranch also partners with other nonprofits in the area, for example, with Easterseals RISE for their younger clients.
The Image of Hope Ranch also runs its Wings of Hope program for the instances when the organizers find that the root of the issue or the trauma is academic. Then tutoring services are offered at the Image of Hope Nature Center.
Shank said their clients find them through word of mouth. The organizers are trying to keep the place small and intimate because this is the kind of environment suitable for healing and growth.
That is the reason why they opened the second facility after the first one in DeKalb, and they already have people driving here from Fort Wayne.
Julia Hewitt, Angola Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the new facility is a wonderful addition to the community, as it offers great programs and opportunities for healing for people with mental and physical disabilities.
“It’s a great place for people with disabilities,” said Hewitt. “We are very excited for them to be here and to watch them grow and expand in our community.”
The representatives of the local non-profits came to the ceremony. Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director Baylea Ice said she came because they wanted to see how they could incorporate their residents into the Image of Hope programs.
Some audience members came to support Patricia Walter, Image of Hope former board member. Stephanie Arnold said she came specifically to support Walter on the moment when her lifelong dream was coming true.
“I am watching her live her dream,” said Walter’s mother, Lisa Walter.
The farm the Image of Hope now occupies has been previously known as a Haven Hills Farm, which Walter is buying from her grandparents, while the Image of Hope is leasing the facility from her.
“They built this place when I was 3 years old, and I have a lot of memories here,” said Walter. “It’s been a dream come true.”
Walter said that at the new facility they have horses, goats, rabbits, a miniature donkey, and a cat, “who thinks he owns the farm.”
