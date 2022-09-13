ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Montessori Early Learning Center and some of the families it serves got a financial boost Tuesday when the Steuben County Council approved $74,000 in funding that will plug a gap in assistance support.
On a 6-1 vote, the council approved the request that had been forwarded on from the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, which approved the funding request from MSD in an August meeting.
“MSD of Steuben County appreciates the opportunity to partner with local government in the betterment of our community. Children attending our Early Learning Center will thrive in a setting that is highly educational while also providing opportunities for growth and exploration,” Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said.
When the new year started, the second for the Early Learning Center, MSD was lacking tuition support for families that should qualify for vouchers from the state in October.
In previous meetings with the Commissioners and Steuben County Council, Widenhoefer and Assistant Superintendent Schaunessy Relue explained that funding for families that would qualify for certain vouchers will not be available until October, which left $74,000 gap in support from August to October.
“That’s $74,000 tuition that we will not be able to collect (from the state). Again, we want to start those families hoping that in October they are approved and they’re able to come at no cost,” Relue said on Aug. 1.
There were exactly 30 families on the Early Learning Center’s waiting list who were hoping for tuition support.
The funding is going to come from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax fund. Commissioner President Wil Howard said that was fitting because local income taxes go into this fund and the people who qualify for the program must be employed.
Howard explained that with childcare provided through the MSD program, people who qualify for the vouchers can be gainfully employed.
On the bright side, Relue said in August, the level of eligibility has been increased, allowing for more support for people who might have been on the edge of qualifying and being able to pay for the tuition without state support.
The MSD Early Learning Center is located in Carlin Park Elementary School. The Early Learning Center utilizes the Montessori method, an approach that focuses on providing a learning environment that cultivates a desire to learn and complements the natural stages of child development.
The program has served 60 students and this fall, with renovations going on at Carlin Park, will be able to serve 100 students.
Full tuition at the facility runs $140 a child, which is less than comparable facilities in the county.
Widenhoefer said the program is sustainable at the full tuition rate of $140. The vouchers will provide MSD $185 per student.
When the facility was prepared for opening last year, it was done in rooms that were an easy retrofit, particularly in the way of plumbing for the restroom requirements.
Relue said they would like to add two more classrooms, but those will take major plumbing renovations. With all of the work involved, it will run in the range of $300,000.
