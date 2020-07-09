Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Tyrell M. Cole, 21, of the 200 block of Williams Street, arrested on a warrant alleging violation of pretrial release.
• Zachary D. Lokey, 19, of the 600 block of West Fourth Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on warrant alleging felony counterfeiting.
• Derek L. Wheeler Sr., 28, of the 4000 block of Salem Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony fugitive warrant and misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
