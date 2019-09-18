FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will make its 33rd flight to Washington, D.C., today.
The flight roster consists of 87 veterans: 13 from World War II, 60 Korea veterans, eight Cold War veterans and six Vietnam veterans.
Local veterans taking part in this flight include:
Veryl Carpenter, Angola; William Goggin, Garrett; Arthur Noland and Robert Delong, LaGrange; Carmon Wetosky, Waterloo; Dale Shultz, Albion; Alton Gross, LaOtto; and Harold Delong, Alfred Goff, Larry Hixson, Edward Hughes and Raymond Kelly, Auburn.
To date 2,371 veterans have been transported to Washington by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to reflect on the memorials built in their honor.
Two families will be experiencing Wednesday’s flight together.
Korea Navy veteran Robert Barton will be traveling with his two veteran sons and a veteran daughter. Scott Barton is a 20-year Navy veteran, John Barton is a four-year Army veteran, and daughter Jenna Marie is a three-year Air Force veteran. The Barton family will be escorted by another daughter, Shellee Goodrich, who will serve as guardian for her father and siblings.
A family of three Bandor brothers, Franklin, Daniel, and Randy, all Navy veterans, also will be on the Honor Flight. Daniel’s son, Michael Bandor, a 25-year Air Force veteran, and Franklin’s son, John Bandor, a 30-year Navy veteran also will be on the flight. Guardians for the veterans will be other family members.
After completing their military service in the Navy, the three Bandor brothers all served as officers in the Fort Wayne Police Department. Originally, there were five Bandor brothers, all of whom served in the Navy. Max and Roy have since passed away.
Veterans and volunteer guardians will gather at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard at 5:30 a.m., with take-off projected to be at 7:40 a.m.
When the flight returns home, the community is encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans in the main terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport. The return time is expected to be at approximately 9 p.m. More information regarding the public’s participation and return timing will be shared on the group’s Facebook page at HFNEI.
