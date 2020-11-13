Six people arrested
by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Idriss S. Lopez, 20, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested at Angola Police Department on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Geneva M. McKinley, 44, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested in Clear Lake on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Jimmy M. Medina, 19, of the 500 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging felony intimidation.
• Jaromee Moore, 36, of the 2000 block of Southeast 49th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, arrested at the Steuben County Jail on a felony charge of battery against a public safety official.
• Crystal R. Schroeder, 37, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 104N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Corey E. Springer, 27, of the 3000 block of Portage Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 2000 block of West Orland Road on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
