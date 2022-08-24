HAMILTON — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Hamilton.
The Hamilton Lake Imagination Library will be at the Hamilton Summer Event on Saturday.
Natalie McGill has been working to get the library ready for as many kids as possible and will be at the festival signing kids up.
Imagination Library is a program that sends kids ages five and under free books. The program was started by Dolly Parton to encourage kids to love reading. Dolly Parton’s father could not read so she started the Imagination Library in honor of him and to foster a love of reading in children.
The Hamilton chapter began with Diane Luechauer creating a book club that led to the idea of bringing more books to Hamilton. The first book kids will receive and the last book they will receive is “The Little Engine That Could” and at age five will be their very last book will be “I’m Going to Kindergarten.” The children receive one book a month and if you have multiple children they will send different books for each child.
“We are trying to get the word out to as many kids as we can. We are looking forward to getting our first kids signed up at the festival next weekend so we can finally start getting books shipped,” said McGill.
The books are free when a part of the Imagination Library but each chapter pays their own shipping costs. The money raised during the fundraiser and raffle will go towards the shipping costs each month.
They will have a booth set up at the festival where parents can come and sign their child up to start receiving books. At the moment, the program is only mailing to kids within the 46742 mailing address. They are looking to expand to all families in Steuben County.
“We will also be selling raffle tickets for some beautiful artwork by a local artist and photographer, Mark Miner,” said McGill. “A donation of only $25 is enough to support one child for an entire year! I really think this is a wonderful program.”
Another time to help the Imagination Library is at Howie on Hamilton’s on Sept. 3. at 9 a.m. They will be having a yoga class with adult drinks after. The sign-up is $20 and all money goes to the shipping costs.
For more information visit the Hamilton Lake Imagination Library Facebook page.
