Five people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Carrie S. Cobb, 45, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor cruelty/intentionally beating an animal.
• Andrew G. Ehrenkranz, 42, of the 800 block of West C.R. 500N, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 500N at C.R. 150W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jorge J. Lopez, 30, address unkown, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony rape and misdemeanor fraud.
• Gabriel S. Rollins, 19, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Julio C. Vela, 22, of the 500 block of Stone Drive, Goshen, arrested in the 6300 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on charges of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and possession, production or distribution of false government identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.