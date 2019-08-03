Saturday, Aug. 3
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat, 1880 W. C.R. 275N, Angola, 8 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
• DeKalb County Central United School District Board, superintendent’s office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, 7 a.m. Special meeting.
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m. Joint meeting with Steuben County Council, 8:30 a.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, noon. Special meeting.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Ashley Board of Zoning Appeals, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 7 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 12:45 p.m. Executive session.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session to follow.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
