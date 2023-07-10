ANGOLA — When Julie McCormick went to nursing school, it was the traditional stuff. Classrooms then eventually in a clinical setting once school was over and the nurses were sent off into the real world.
Soon, for people who go through the nursing program that’s going to be a collaboration of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Trine University, nursing graduates will have had a completely different and perhaps more engaging experience before they head out into the health care field.
Ground was broken Monday for the new Cameron Education and Innovation Center that’s being constructed on the southeast side of the Cameron campus.
An evolution
“I’ve been able to see the rapid evolution of nursing education and how they received that education, especially over the last decade,” said McCormick, Cameron’s chief nursing officer who has been a registered nurse more than 20 years.
“When I started my nursing journey it started as most of you could assume. It’s in a regular, traditional academic setting. And then we do clinicals in the inpatient and outpatient areas. But there was no simulation opportunities to train and practice before going out and having those patient interactions and there was definitely no opportunity to have an on site partnership with an institute at the hospital. The Cameron Education and Innovation Center will offer a dynamic space for collaboration, experimentation and problem solving. Where soon-to-be nurses can come together to explore new ideas and technologies and feel confident in their skills and abilities.”
Cameron officials, in partnership with Trine University, celebrated the start of a new era when they broke ground on the new, state-of-the-art education and innovation facility. The Cameron Education and Innovation Center, announced in March, will serve as a key component of Trine’s newly announced Associate of Nursing program, combining the full experience of on-campus learning with an accelerated acclimation to the health care environment.
Collaboration
“The Cameron Education and Innovation Center is a great example of the power of collaboration — the idea that when we come together, great things can be achieved,” said Angie Logan, president and CEO of Cameron. “Collaboration is not merely a buzzword; it is the driving force behind innovation, progress, and success in every aspect of our lives. We have so many partners to thank who’ve played an instrumental role in helping to see this vision closer to reality and we find ourselves fortunate to add such a unique addition within this community.”
“The program itself will be of the highest possible quality, in fact, as it was reviewed, for approval by the state of Indiana Board of Nursing, the site reviewer told us in our exit interview ... that she had never seen such an innovative partnership between a university and a hospital where a nursing program was concerned. She said that this program brings her hope for the future of nursing in Indiana,” said John Shannon, Trine University president.
“Today’s an exciting day for the future of health care for the future of education,” Logan said.
The three-story, 32,000-square-foot education and innovation facility will include multiple classrooms, four simulation rooms, two control rooms for the simulation rooms, one debrief room, a 10-bed skills lab, and offices for Trine faculty, Cameron educators and staff. Within these spaces, additional shell space will also be constructed to support future growth needs.
“This is an exciting time for Trine University and Cameron Memorial Hospital, as we together forge a partnership that will produce highly qualified, outstanding nurses ready to make an impact on healthcare and in the communities they will serve upon graduation from the program,” added Shannon. “Through our mutual cooperation, collaboration and open communication, the students will develop as nurses, the university will grow, and the hospital will thrive, all of which will be of benefit to the city of Angola and the surrounding community.”
Beyond the partnership with Trine, Cameron plans to engage with local schools, first responders and community members alike, allowing access to this new environment supporting education and hands-on training that will benefit our region.
The Cameron Education and Innovation Center will further allow students from all over, especially within Steuben County, to well-position themselves to take advantage of the demand for healthcare professionals, find employment within the region and join a rewarding profession that allows them to directly give back to their community.
Associate of Science in Nursing
Trine’s new Associate of Science in Nursing program, approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing on March 16, will aid in addressing existing and projected nursing shortages anticipated over the next decade.
“It’s no secret, healthcare organizations across the United States are dealing with nursing shortages and Cameron is not immune to those trends,” McCormick said. “Cameron’s decision to invest in this new facility allows the organization to be proactive in addressing our future needs by aligning with a great partner like Trine University and developing a new program to be housed in a state-of-the-art education and training facility.”
“The ability to provide equitable care is critical for hospitals and hospital systems serving rural areas, and Trine is proud to partner with Cameron to train professionals who will be able to provide that care while being invested in this local community,” said Catherine Swick, Trine University provost. “In addition, ASN students will benefit from the affordability and small class sizes that are the hallmark of a Trine education, and will have access to all the resources of Trine’s Angola campus in addition to Cameron’s facility, resulting in better training and, by extension, better patient outcomes.”
Beginning in fall 2023, Trine’s ASN is a five-semester program that allows graduates to apply for licensure as a registered nurse by examination.
Offering personal attention, practical experience and state-of-the-art facilities in Trine University’s Best Hall expansion as well as Cameron’s new Education and Innovation Center, Trine’s ASN program will graduate nurses who are equipped with the nursing knowledge and critical thinking and reasoning skills to provide safe, compassionate, patient-centric holistic care to diverse populations while working collaboratively with other healthcare professionals.
To learn more about the program, or to apply for admission, visit trine.edu/asn.
About Cameron
Founded in 1926, Cameron Hospital and Cameron Medical Group offer health and wellness services to residents in Steuben County and beyond. The system has served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Cameron continues to offer the same commitment to care with an outstanding team of healthcare professionals who today practice in modern facilities with advanced equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.