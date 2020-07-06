ANGOLA — Two people were sentenced Monday afternoon in Steuben Circuit Court.
Criminal hearings are typically conducted on Mondays in Circuit Court, though due to concerns about the current COVID-19 pandemic, some changes have been made. Blue tape marks off large areas of the pew-style seating, limiting the number of people that can sit in the audience area and distancing them from one another. Some of the court staff wore masks on Monday in Circuit Court while others did not. The deputy in charge of Steuben County Jail inmates and the inmates were wearing masks.
A sign on the courthouse door urges the wearing of masks but it remains optional.
Stephani Hartley, 22, of Fremont, wore a mask to her sentencing hearing. She was sentenced to a total of 5 1/2 years for convictions under four criminal charges and must serve 3 1/2 years through home monitoring. A misdemeanor case was dismissed.
Hartley pleaded guilty to breaking and entering an apartment in the 5000 block of Old U.S. 27 on July 1, 2016. She received a 2 1/2-year sentence for the Level 6 felony conviction for residential entry, with 180 days suspended.
She admitted to methamphetamine possession in another case, receiving 180 days and allowing several other counts to be dismissed.
She pleaded guilty to burglary and theft in another pending case, receiving a total of 2 1/2 years, of which a year will be served.
Hartley is already being monitored by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections following a January arrest alleging violation of the terms of her bail. She received credit for 215 days already served.
Also sentenced Monday was Chad D. Hankins, 38, of Hudson, who admitted to Level 5 felony criminal confinement. Other charges were dismissed along with another case pending in Steuben Circuit Court.
Hankins was arrested in September along with several other suspects in the severe beating of a man that caused him to be hospitalized with multiple injuries.
Hankins’ plea agreement called for a six-year sentence with a cap of four years served. Judge Allen Wheat ordered that Hankins serve four years, citing his previous criminal record and probation violations.
Hankins has applied for community corrections and Wheat approved of electronic monitoring if Hankins is accepted by Community Corrections. He received credit for 220 days already served and was ordered to begin serving his sentence on Aug. 7.
