The 19th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride will still take place in 2020, but it won't look like it has in years past and it won't bring riders through Steuben County.
Instead of riders riding nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days, the 2020 ride will instead include a public ride on Sept. 5 at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Plainfield, with opening ceremonies beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The 2020 ride honors Chief David Hewitt and Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan, both who lost their lives in 2019 in the line of duty.
According to a media release, the public may attend the opening ceremonies and bike with the group any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the ride being open to all ages and abilities.
Riders will be pedaling along the emergency vehicle operations track for the ride, at their own speeds and for as long as they feel like, taking breaks as needed.
In addition to the Sept. 5 ride, Cops Cycling for Survivors will also conduct a stationary ride in honor of Chief David Hewitt on Sept. 14 at the Rising Sun Police Department, Rising Sun. A stationary ride honoring Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan will take place on Sept. 18 at the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post, Lafayette.
The annual ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement, riding to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families. Funds raised are used to perpetuate the memories of those killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers.
For more information or to make donations, visit copscycling4survivors.org or contact Monica Zahasky, 812-727-0725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.