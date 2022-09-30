ANGOLA – Eighteenth Annual Steuben County Choral Fest will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. at Hamilton Junior Senior High Gymnasium. The tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 for adults and $2 for students; kids’ entrance is free. This year's guest conductor is Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Studies for the School of Music of Fort Wayne Purdue University Billy Sauerland.
Fremont Schools music teacher Betsy Fowler characterized the music choice for the annual choral fest as challenging and possible for the students only in a larger fest choir.
“We pick really challenging music that some of the schools on their own will have a difficult time doing,” said Fowler. “But as a great big choir they get that experience of singing really quality and challenging music.”
Each school will start with two songs on their own, and then the festival choir will perform three songs with the quest director, said Fowler. The festival songs this year, she said, are “Dies Irae” by Michael John Trotta, “Measure Me, Sky!” by Jonathan Reid Moses, and “Now Your People Are Free!” by Cynthia Gray.
Along with providing the residents with an opportunity to listen to quality music in Steuben County, Steuben choral festivals are also a cherished local tradition. It was 19 years ago, said Fowler, when Angola, Fremont, Hamilton, and Prairie Heights choir directors got together and decided that they wanted to create an event “that was not a competition.”
“As teachers we want to bring our kids together in an event that is not a competition against each other,” she said.
Another purpose of the annual Steuben choral performance is to work together as a community “to bring a concert together,” said Fowler. For that each school choir participating in the performance works on itself during the school year, and the choirs then have several joint rehearsals before the concert “to make sure that everyone was on the same page with all the music,” as Fowler put it.
“We work separately, we did a joint rehearsal with all of us two weeks ago, we got together, all four schools at Hamilton,” said Fowler.
She noted that as the teachers of different schools are always in contact with each other, making sure that they are teaching the same way, when the choirs come together it works really well, and just a few joint rehearsals are enough.
The next joint choir rehearsal will take place on the day of the concert, and for that as well as for the concert itself the community traditionally invites a guest conductor to work with the students.
“It is someone outside of our community that we bring in,” said Fowler.
She said that sometimes it is a college professor, and sometimes it is just a different choral director from another school, so that the students get the experience of “working together in a large choir and with a new director to get a new perspective on the music.”
“They [the students] are excited to see someone else and learn from someone else, and they always pull it together very nicely,” said Fowler.
She explained that the students are always excited about seeing someone new and learning from someone new, and that they “find the cool things about that director, so that’s someone new, so they are really attentive,” and at the same time the students also find the things they really love about their own director.
The event usually attracts several hundred viewers, said Fowler. Most schools have their kids get to the concert venue on their own, but some schools bus them.
“The concert is open to anyone who wants to come,” said Fowler.
