MONGO — Getting a flat tire on her way to the support and gear station set up at the Mongo Town Park wasn't the worst of her trip.
It was Friday night's camp out at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds that might make the 50th Amishland & Lakes bike ride memorable for Lynn Korff, Schaumburg, Illinois.
Like most of the people who camped out Friday night so they were ready to ride on Saturday morning, it was a dark and stormy night. Very stormy.
"It was rough," Korff said.
That was echoed by Karl Pheling, one of the ride organizers with the Michiana Bicycle Association, who was helping Korff with her flat Sunday morning.
Other than that, many of the people on the ride commented about how much fun it is and how they enjoy the scenery of the annual ride.
Members of one group out of the Chicago area commented that the area is great for riding because it isn't too hilly and the people along the way are friendly. After getting a group photo snapped in Mongo, before zipping off for the rest of the day's ride, one man said they will probably return to ride around in the area on their own.
Amishland & Lakes is based at Lakeland High School.
The two-day bike tour of the Amish countryside and lakes of northeast Indiana draws hundreds of riders.
This year, Pehling said, there were 850 people who preregistered. With the riders who arrived on Friday night or Saturday who were not previously registered, it was estimated there were about 1,000 people who took part.
They came on every form of bicycle imaginable. There were traditional bikes, There were tandems. A few were on three-wheeled bikes. And there were a few electrics out there, too.
Amishland and Lakes is all about enjoying riding, viewing the scenery, and socializing with other riders, Michiana Bicycle Association's website said.
"We have participants from age 3 to 93, families, women's groups, and regional cycling clubs from throughout the Midwest," the website said.
One participant said he believed the rider who traveled the farthest for the event was from Florida.
It is a typical tour, a non-competitive affair meant to have fun. On Saturday, there were routes that took the riders between 22 and 100 miles. On Sunday the routes varied from 23 to 50 miles.
The SAG station in Mongo, the only one for Sunday, was in operation from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It allowed the riders time to take a restroom break, have some breakfast and generally rest up before the rest of the ride. There were many times that there were more bicycle riders in town than Mongo's entire population, which is about 150.
Each day the rides originated from Lakeland. Saturday's routes took riders throughout LaGrange County and into Noble County and Branch County, Michigan, depending on route choice. Sunday's ride was mainly in LaGrange County, with one route the dipped its toes in Steuben County, taking riders around Brown Lake near Orland.
