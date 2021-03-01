ANGOLA — During Monday’s first in-person meeting of the Angola Common Council in 2021, Angola Mayor Dick Hickman took some time to address the recent deaths of two students from a neighboring school district and offer his condolences.
Shortly after opening the meeting, which was held at the Angola Training Center, Hickman pivoted to Thursday’s fatal car wreck that killed two teenage brothers from Orland, Tyler Curtis, 16, and Chace Curtis, 14. The tragedy has rocked the small community of Orland and Prairie Heights Community Schools, where they attended.
“On behalf of the city of Angola and our elected officials here as well as the citizens of this community, our sympathies and prayers go out to the Curtis family and Prairie Heights community for the tragic loss of their two sons,” Hickman said.
Hickman said that hearing about last week’s crash reminded him of a similar loss the Angola community endured in 2011 when four Angola High School students driving back to Indiana from spring break were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Alabama.
“I’m sure that for most of us, if not all of us, our first thoughts went back to 10 years ago when a tragedy like that happened in our school system,” he said.
Hickman acknowledged that the tragedy struck close to home for many in the Angola community who know the Curtis family, or know someone who does, owing to the close-knit nature of Steuben County.
“We’re a small county where everybody knows somebody who knows somebody, and I’ve talked to a lot of people that know that family,” he continued. “None of us can wrap our heads around what happened and what they’re going through, but we truly send our sympathies to that family and their friends and classmates.”
While the Angola Common Council meeting was taking place, in LaGrange County a candlelight vigil was being held in remembrance of the Curtis brothers in front of the Ag Building at Prairie Heights High School.
Monday’s meeting was the first time Angola’s council members have met in-person since meetings went virtual in March 2020, but even while trying to return to some sense of normalcy the city’s governing body still found itself dealing with the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The council voted to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would extend emergency paid leave for employees taking leave for qualified COVID-19 related reasons, including illness or quarantine, until May 1, 2021.
Angola employees have been eligible to take paid emergency leave for specific COVID-19 reasons since March 24, 2020, first under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now under a city ordinance that is set to expire on March 31 unless extended.
Under the ordinance council voted on Monday, employees who experience qualifying COVID-19 events, such as illness or quarantine, are eligible to take leave from work while being paid their regular hourly rate. To be paid, the employee and their department head would have to fill out a special form on their timecard with the leave noted.
The council also voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance that would give all 78 full-time city of Angola employees a $1,500 bonus for their “extraordinary service” in 2020. The money for the special pay will come from insurance-related savings to city due to the pandemic.
