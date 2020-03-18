Some things, no matter how they’re labeled, do not belong in the toilet.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the United States and toilet paper flies off the shelves at local stores, people are panic-purchasing baby wipes and other so-called “flushable” wipes to use instead.
To clean, people have also mass-purchased cleaning wipes and rolls of paper towels.
None of those things, other than actual toilet paper, are flushable, wastewater department officials say.
Angola Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams said when he or his staff offer tours at the treatment plant they remind people of the things that can be flushed.
“The only things that should go in the toilet are toilet paper and what comes out of your body,” he said. “Everything else belongs in the trash can.”
So yes, those “flushable” wipes should be included in the trash, not the toilet. The same goes for diapers, feminine hygiene products, condoms, expired or unwanted medication, syringes, cooking grease, paper towels and mop heads.
Fremont Wastewater Superintendent Jim Humbarger said his staff, over the years, have pulled a lot of non-flushable items out of the system, including at least one mop head that got flushed.
“These things don’t disintegrate,” Humbarger said. “They get hung up in the pump and cause it to clog, and then we have to use a truck to pump the lift station, take things out and clear it.”
Clogs and damage to the system can get costly, not to mention become a health hazard.
When these items get flushed, said Williams, it causes them to go into a system that wasn’t designed to handle the waste causing clogging in the pumps, buildup in pipes and the end result can be anything from reduced capacity to sewage backing up into homes or spilling out into streams or lakes.
“It can be a health hazard if the lift station pump fails and we can’t get to it in time,” Humbarger said. “You end up with sewage on the ground.”
Jessica Bird, director of administration with the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, said flushing wipes and other non-flushable items is a bad idea because customers who do such things are subject to being charged with neglect to the system if a service call occurs due to the negligence.
“All fees are applicable to be charged to the customer as a result of such negligence,” Bird said in an email. “Wipes and other items that are prohibited can cause clogged pumps and lines, won’t breakdown within the system and cause havoc at the plant site.”
Angola maintains 23 pump stations that move wastewater from homes, schools, businesses and industries to the treatment plant where the sewage is broken down into clean water and safe compost.
“When pump stations get clogged with trash, we have to send a crew to troubleshoot and correct the problem,” Williams said. “That means pulling the clogged pump and digging out trash from the pump, putting employees at risk for infection and disease.”
Sometimes, the pumps are damaged from trash jamming them up, costing thousands of dollars in damages.
“Even if these items make it through the sewer system and into the treatment plant, they are incompatible with our treatment processes and have to be manually removed from incoming wastewater and are disposed of as ‘special waste’ because they have come in contact with sewage and are potentially infectious,” said Williams.
Humbarger said every municipality has problems with people flushing improper things down the toilet.
“Throw it in the trash,” he said. “If it doesn’t come from your body, don’t flush it.”
Remember, it’s a toilet, not a trash can.
