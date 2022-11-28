HAMILTON — Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after they allegedly set fire to a vacant house in rural Hamilton on Saturday.
Just before 5 p.m. Saturday the Hamilton Fire Department was called to a vacant, abandoned residence in the 7800 block of East C.R. 500S in Richland Township on a report of flames being visible from the residence.
It was also reported to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office that "numerous individuals" were seen running from the residence and into a field, a press release said.
Once the fire was extinguished, Sheriff's detectives continued the investigation and were able to identify three male juvenile subjects that had been seen running from the burning residence.
All three of the juveniles were located a short time later and were brought to the Sheriff's Office for questioning along with their parents, the news release said.
Following interviews with detectives, a 17-year-old male was identified as the person allegedly responsible for starting the fire.
All three juvenile offenders involved will be referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.
A Hamilton Firefighter had to be treated for a hand injury sustained while fighting the fire.
If committed by an adult, he or she could be charged with Level 3 felony arson resulting in bodily injury.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were Hamilton Fire, Waterloo Fire, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
