Eight people arrested by police Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following their arrests made by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Manuel Alvarez, 31, of the 400 block of Cobblestone Court, Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the 140 mile marker on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and reckless driving.
• Holly A. Barnhouse, 41, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on Toledo Street at Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Diego M. Gonzalez, 26, of the 3500 block of Hannah Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 346 mile marker on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Robert L. Hicks Sr., 36, of the 6300 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested on Wohlert and Stocker streets on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Dustin T. Nilson, 39, of the 2500 block of North Wayne Street, arrested on C.R. 600W at C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew D. Shaffer, 36, of the 6600 block of East C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony invasion of privacy under a protective order.
• Timothy L. Slone, 36, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 50W, Albion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Frank Steffic, 58, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Sycamore Beach Road at West Orland Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
