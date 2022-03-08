ANGOLA — Post-high school plans are on every senior’s mind with graduation only three months away.
Last week, Angola High School seniors met with Bowen Center employees as part of a job shadowing program for Angola High School.
Bowen Center is a community mental health center offering a full range of professional services to meet the needs of individuals in Indiana and has a clinic in Angola.
The group began by discussing the different types of psychology they can study and the different fields they could go into with a psychology degree.
“What is something you wish you could tell your younger self when you were starting out?” asked Angola High School senior Alyssa Desharnais.
After graduation Desharnais plans to study Music Therapy at a university of her choice.
Each Bowen Center employee in the room had their own advice for Desharnais.
“No day is ever the same,” said Bowen Center Therapist, Megan Garn.
“Throw your plan out,” said Bowen Center Clinical Supervision Lead, Tayler Johnson
“You need to have a good self-care routine,” said Bowen Center Therapist Chelsea Friend.
“Go to therapy a few times to know what you’re getting into. See what you liked and disliked about the sessions,” Johnson said.
The final piece of advice was by Garn. “Know your job is not to fix them. Your job is to help them,” she said.
Former MSD science teacher and Bowen Center Therapist Anna Arnold prefers to use toys to help her younger clients feel more comfortable talking.
“They tend to talk more while they are not looking at you,” said Arnold.
Bowen Center of Steuben County Director Alicia Johnson explained the idea of having students job shadow her team started after she attended a Community Council meeting last summer. Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin attended the meeting to discuss career exploration.
“It’s never too early for students to explore what they want to do,” Johnson said.
The Bowen Center recently started partnering with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County for cooperative education opportunities and internships.
Johnson noted Bowen Center is available to all Steuben county schools for crisis response.
“We want to stay connected to all schools,” Johnson said.
Johnson expanded by explaining Bowen Center offers a Student Assistance Programs for two free counseling sessions to K-12 students of MSD of Steuben County, Fremont Community Schools, Prairie Heights Community Schools and Hamilton Community schools.
One of Bowen Center’s Skills Coaches, Rebecca Hartman likes to use education through play.
Hartman explained her background is elementary education.
Teaching clients to, “learn how to better control their emotions and independent living skills,” said Hartman.
“Was having a teaching background helpful?” asked Desharnais.
“Teaching helped me learn classroom management,” said Hartman.
Hartman explained she liked to have the client’s journal.
“How do you help your patients stick to journaling?” asked Angola High School senior Alicia Guerra.
Guerra has plans to study psychology graduates and wants to be a therapist.
“Journaling is for you. You can always pick back up where you left off,” said Bowen Center Skills Coach Jessica Bates.
Bates said it is good to work on your own personal routine and scheduling.
“You have to make sure your mental health and self-care is taken care of to be able to care for others,” said Bates.
“Your patients want routine too,” said Lead Skills Coach, Angelique Watkins.
“We deal a lot with zones and regulations. We code emotions with colors,” said Hartman.
Using the popular card game UNO is a favorite tool of Hartman. She explained UNO has all the colors they use for emotion codes and it also provides a fun distraction. Each color is coded with “I feel” messages.
After playing a blue card in UNO, Desharnais said, “I am sad I have to go to school after this.”
