ANGOLA — She’s a survivor, and she’s here to tell her story.
Friday, at a luncheon for women put on as part of Women’s Week by the Downtown Angola Coalition, Michelle Corrao shared her life story about being violently assaulted, shoved in the trunk of her car and her heroic rescue by a Fort Wayne Police Department detective.
She prefaced the talk by warning the crowd that yes, her story is awful and it could be triggering to some and that she would not be offended if anyone had to get up and leave because of it.
The assault
It was Sept. 12, 1996 and Michelle Meyer — now Michelle Corrao — was just coming home from a job site. It was 9:30 p.m.
“I was driving down my street and I saw two people walking,” Corrao said. “It felt funny to me.”
She drove around the block slowly and by the time she got back around to her own driveway, the two people were gone.
Or so she thought.
“I parked my car in front of my house, walked to my door and the next I knew I was on the ground,” she said.
A voice told her if she screamed, he would use the gun that was in his hands, as he shoved it in her face and her rib cage. Corrao offered everything from her purse, her car, everything just to be let go.
“I knew I was going to die,” she said.
She was drug to her yard, begging for her life. Her hands were tied and she was gagged. She saw more pairs of hands and legs. She was being attacked by multiple men.
She had only lived in that home for a few days.
She heard her car coming down the alley and she was then tossed over her chain-link fence and put in the trunk of her own car.
“I got my hands free and ungagged myself,” she said. “Every time they hit the brakes, the trunk light came on and I searched desperately for a way out.”
While in the trunk, she prayed.
“I just wanted to be able to tell my mom I love you again,” she said.
When the men stopped and opened the trunk, they were mad she had unbound her hands and gag, so they redid them, took her into a garage, and it was there she was beaten and raped.
“I lost myself, I lost Michelle Meyer that night,” she said.
When they were done with her, they tossed her back into her trunk and it was there she blacked out.
Her rescue
Stopped again, as she came back around, she heard another, more stern voice. She decided she was done being quiet and chose to kick out her trunk.
“I am Detective Arthur Billingsley and I am going to get you out,” said the voice.
Her car was parked in a wooded lot, but she was found.
The detective had driven past a restaurant in Fort Wayne and saw two men presumably locking up. He was in an unmarked vehicle.
When he approached, the men ran and he was suspicious, so he followed.
It was in the pursuit he found Corrao’s car, a red Chevrolet Cavalier. As he approached the vehicle, her third abductor got out of the back seat and ran.
One of the men was caught by Billingsley, and as he was calling everything in, he heard Corrao pounding on her trunk.
“I felt a glimmer of hope when my eyes met his,” Corrao said.
Billingsley apologized to Corrao, saying he was no hero because, in his eyes, a hero would have gotten to her sooner.
After the attack
“I felt like no one could reach me, nobody could help me,” she said. “I had to fight to get the old Michelle back.”
The old Michelle was a runner, was active, working part-time at the YMCA in Fort Wayne developing an exercise program and managed a construction firm.
She was 32 years old and dating a man that she was really happy with after a disastrous marriage ended.
In a letter a friend of hers wrote the judge, she mentioned that the old Michelle was boisterous, but new Michelle was quiet. Old Michelle walked proud with her head held high while new Michelle walked with her head down, shoulders slumped.
“Fear, anger and denial became my best friends for several years,” she said.
When being interrogated about what happened to her, even by her peers, questions asking what she was wearing and why was she coming home so late at night made her feel like she was being attacked all over again.
“They made me feel like it was all my fault,” she said. “But it was the darkest times when I made the most progress, even if I didn’t know it until 10 years later.”
When news stories came out in the days following her attack, Corrao learned that she was not the first victim of what the media dubbed the “trunk rapists.”
She was the fifth.
Each attack, she said, had grown more violent than the last with the weapons escalating from a knife to the guns that she was threatened with.
Police captured the other two men that assaulted her and the two turned on each other in order to try and save themselves.
They are all now serving sentences in prison for their crimes.
“I got to where I am today because of God, my faith, art, my friends, lots of therapy and journaling,” Corrao said. “And the man I was dating when I was attacked, he’s here today.”
That man is her now husband, Chris Corrao.
He stood by her even when she pushed him away, when she came unraveled at the seams and didn’t know if she could ever function normally again. He waited for her outside the bathroom in his home when she asked him to, and never left her side.
“I tried to appear strong, but every activity I enjoyed before became a trigger,” she said.
Michelle today
Throughout her experience, Michelle Corrao said she learned much and that she is blessed because life now couldn’t get any better.
“I had to regain my trust,” she said.
She hasn’t let the assault define her, however, instead using it as a platform to inspire others that have experienced trauma to be empowered and to speak up instead of suppressing what happened.
“People are silenced, especially when talking about assault,” she said. “We need to change that, to empower victims to speak out.”
She has built a sexual assault response team in Hamilton County, where she and her family now call home, and she said she feels so accomplished to have done that.
She married Chris, who stuck by her through all of her trauma and her recovery from the assault, and together they have two children, Christian Arthur Corrao and Olivia Kristine Corrao.
“Christian’s name was the only name when he was born that made sense,” said Corrao. He is named after his father, Chris, and Detective Arthur Billingsley.
Her family still has regular contact with “Uncle Art” and they have done several things together including trips and being there for one another when children are born.
“He is the most humble human being ever,” Corrao said.
It took 12 years, but she also wrote a book about her assault. Through her book, “Found,” Corrao details everything that happened to her and how she overcame, becoming a voice for others that need to know they too can be survivors.
She currently serves as the executive director of The O’Connor House in Carmel, leading programming for women who are single, pregnant and homeless. She also continues to advocate for survivors and encourages others to share their testimony.
The luncheon was held at 160 Sutton’s Event Center, with food by Sutton’s. Event sponsors were Indiana Humanities, Steuben County Community Foundation, JICI, Fred Beck and Associates, Pleasant Township Deputy Trustee Lesli Hall, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.