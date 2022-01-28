BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Thespians from Prairie Heights High School took home a number of accolades after the state competition held last weekend, with several tech team members and individual thespians garnering everything from first place awards to scholarship offers.
Placing third overall in the tech challenge was the team of Trey Best, Cory Baker, Rachel Link and Alyssa Adkins. Best also took first place in both the knot tying and lights competitions. Adkins took home second place in knot tying.
Individual excellence accolades came home with several students including a superior ranking in duet acting for Isaac Derbyshire and Olivia Medina, superior rankings in monologues for Medina and Bakerand an excellent ranking in solo musical for Elizabeth Derbyshire. Contestants who receive superiors are eligible to advance to the international competition in June.
Two students also brought home scholarship offers from the weekend. Medina, a senior, was offered more than $88,000 in scholarships from various sources. Isaac Derbyshire, a junior, was offered more than $8,000 from various sources.
The troupe also took its competition show, "Why Do We Laugh?" to the competition, about which show director Corrine Reed said, "While we didn't place in the top three, the cast gave their best performance yet as the opening performance of the weekend. A job well done by all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.