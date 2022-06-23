TERRE HAUTE — Seven athletes from Steuben County fought through grueling weather conditions as they competed in the State Special Olympics Track and Field Games on June 17-18.
Representing Steuben County, the athletes brought home 16 medals from the three events at Indiana State University in Terre Haute. Eight gold, four silver and four bronze medals were awarded over the two days of competition.
Facing 97 degrees on the first day, members of the team also experienced 100% humidity. The second day brought more favorable weather as temperatures reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit with a breeze.
Brave in their attempts and putting forth their best, emotions and adrenaline were high among the athletes. Honoring Coach Jan, the team held her in their hearts and on their shirts.
The team acknowledges and thanks the work and commitment of their sponsors, volunteers and Coach Penny Burlew. Meijer provided snacks, Fremont Schools transported the athletes to and from the competition and the Hair Center of Angola donated cases of water.
Steuben County Special Olympics continues to seek out athletes, volunteers and donations. Those interested in joining are encouraged to participate in corn hole on July 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Hendry Park Elementary. Donations should be directed to their mailing address: Steuben County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 243, Angola.
Angola’s upcoming Fourth of July parade will feature the team and other festivals throughout the summer and fall.
Send questions to coordinator Dawn Knisely at dckracer03@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.