ANGOLA — The Herbert household can now boast not one but two clerks.
On Thursday, Ryan Herbert was sworn in as Angola’s next clerk-treasurer. His wife, Shelley Herbert, currently works as the Steuben County Chief Deputy Clerk after previously holding the Steuben County Clerk of Courts position from 2011-2018.
Ryan's elevation to the position came last Wednesday, when the Steuben County GOP held a caucus to fill the vacancy, after Deb Twitchell tendered her resignation notice last month. Twitchell, who has served as clerk-treasurer for the past 25 years, has decided to retire midway through her current term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.
For the Herberts, working in the public sector is a mutual joy. Ryan has been with the city in the Clerk’s Office since 2012, and Shelley’s journey stretches back further. She first worked in voter registration in the clerk's office in 2004.
“My wife and I grew up here,” says Ryan. “For both of us, to be able to take on the jobs we have and give back to the community is big for us.”
Over the course of her 17 years, Shelley has encountered all different kinds of people in the community.
“It’s something different every day,” she says.
Shelley was present at her husband’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday along with Ryan’s predecessor, Deb Twitchell, who has served as the city’s clerk-treasurer for the last 25 years. Shelley said this day has been a long time coming.
For Ryan, this new chapter with the city is a culmination of dedication and hard work.
“I like working with the taxpayers,” he says. “Since I started working here, my responsibilities have expanded as I’ve gone along. I felt like I was ready and wanted to take on the challenge of the position.”
Ryan’s appointment as the city’s new clerk-treasurer has brought much excitement to the Herbert family, especially his children. Sharing a vocation is not an experience many couples can claim, but for Ryan and Shelley, it’s still “work as usual.”
Twitchell's official retirement date is June 30, so Ryan will officially take office on July 1.
While there is no statutory requirement that Ryan be sworn in more than two months before taking office, the city simply wanted to get the swearing-in ceremony done and out of the way to make for a smoother transition, Hickman said Tuesday when asked about Twitchell's retirement.
