FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s doctor of physical therapy program hosted its annual Professionalism Night on July 19 at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne.
Professionalism Night is a free event that showcases clinical research conducted by second-year DPT students under the guidance of faculty mentors.
“Part of the mission of the Doctor of Therapy program at Trine University is to instill in our students the continuing need for high-quality research and education in our profession,” said Max Baumgartner, chair of the program. “It’s exciting to the diversity of topics covered by our students, and we look forward to their future contributions.”
Professionalism Night included the following poster presentations:
• “Confidence and Knowledge of Caring for Athletes with Celiac Disease” by Hunter Bennett, Noah Gaar and Brendan Lynch
• “The Effect of Positional Release Therapy on Resting Pectoralis Minor Length” by Meaghan Bonadies, Cory Johnson and Sarah Hosinski
• “Representation of Minorities in Graduate Physical Therapy Programs: A Pilot Study” by Alexis Neyman
• “The Effects of Resistance Based Programs on Common Age-Related Co-morbidities” by Justin Anthony
• “Value Based Physical Therapy” by Danielle Brens, Lauren Hall and Rachael Anderson
• “Telehealth Integrated Clinical Education in a Physical Therapy program using Vidyo during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Danielle Ray and Kristen Reece
• “Is ACL Graft Type a Predictor of Level of Sport Returned to Following ACL Reconstruction?” by Sarah Kosowski, Jenna Gales and Jamie Carter
• “How Do Patient Complexity Levels Correlate to Patients Who Only Participate in the Initial Evaluation?” by Chelsee Journay and Ghada Zamzami
• “Physical Therapy Value Equation” by Francis Deneen
The event also included three platform presentations of research:
• “Qualitative Analysis of the Effects of Quarantine/Pandemic due to COVID-19 Virus on Stress Levels in 2nd year Doctor of Physical Therapy Students” by Elijah Klepper, Delaney Werling and Christian Verreault
• “Value Equation for Outpatient Therapies” by Heather Dixon, Courtney Sproat and Alex Seabeck
• “Effects of Regular Sciatic Nerve Flossing on Sustained Hamstring Flexibility” by MacKenzye Dafforn-Koebler, Claire Hart, Maddey Rose and Sean Corcoran
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.