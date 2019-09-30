INDIANAPOLIS — An interim legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss forest management.
The Agriculture Interim Study Committee is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chamber of the Indiana Statehouse. The stated purpose of the meeting is “management options for state forest land.”
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is a member of the study committee and also head of the senate’s Natural Resources Committee.
The Indiana Forest Alliance, which campaigned heavily this year along with a grassroots citizens group in Fort Wayne to protect trees at Salamonie River Forest, is encouraging people to attend the meeting. The IFA says it is a “high-stakes hearing” that could determine the future of public lands logging.
The IFA says those concerned about the health of Indiana’s state forests should contact their local legislators involved in the committee discussion. Glick, a senator since 2010, represents Steuben, LaGrange, Noble and parts of DeKalb County. She can be reached at 800-382-9467, 317-232-9400 or Senator.Glick@iga.in.gov.
The IFA is supporting forest reforms that include an independent study to chart a new management direction for the state forests that balances logging with the protection of ecological habitats and the state’s sparse wilderness recreational opportunities.
The IFA would also like to see public input into management plans for each state forest and a minimum of 10% of each state forest set aside from logging activity.
Wednesday, members of the study committee will hear testimony from scientists, experts, land owners, loggers, state foresters, the public and others from states like Wisconsin, where state forest land is purposefully set aside from logging.
Logging in Indiana’s State Forests has increased by 300% to 400% since 2005.
“We have seen a rapid loss of wilderness, wildlife habitat, numerous closures and rerouting of popular and scenic hiking trails, laying of new gravel roads, and increases in invasive plants from logging,” said IFA Executive Director Jeff Stant.
This spring, Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, and co-author Sen. Eric Bassler, R-Washington, introduced Senate Bill 610, to establish a state forest commission and propose a 100-year plan for the management of Indiana state forests with mandated public input.
That bill was not heard during this year’s legislative session.
