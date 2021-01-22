Local police arrest
four people
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 23000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 327, Orland, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Shanna Ketcham, 54, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Mark A. Nolan, 49, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 850W, Orland, arrested at the intersection of S.R. 120 and S.R. 327, Orland, on felony charges of counterfeiting and theft.
• Autumn F. White, 23, of the 100 block of Charles Drive, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 127 south of C.R. 400N, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
