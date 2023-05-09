ANGOLA — Steuben County’s only stand-alone day care center received approval for $35,000 in funding through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act fund.
Little Lambs, Fremont, received what amounts to emergency funding in order to repair its fire suppression system that’s in need of repair. If the equipment is not repaired by the end of May, the facility that’s located near Fremont Middle School will be forced to be closed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said Brittany Bowman, executive director.
“If it’s not finished by the end of May, they will shut us down,” she said.
Steuben County Councilwoman Christina Cress was one of the main presenters on behalf of Little Lambs, which had been faith-based at one time then went on its own as a sole 501 © 3 nonprofit some 25 years ago.
It is the only one of its kind in the community. Most other licensed day cares are either faith-based or are supported by a public school system, like the Early Learning Center operated by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
Cress said numerous businesses said they would support Little Lambs with donations, but only after the county came to the table.
“The No. 1 single thing I’ve heard from (business leaders) is what is the county doing,” Cress said.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said he was troubled that business leaders would think Steuben County would not play a role in the matter.
“I think we have to absolutely act on this today,” Shelton said. “They’re children’s lives. They are our future. We have to do something.”
The funding was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Ruth Beer voting no. Shelton and commissioners Wil Howard and Andy Laughlin voted yes, as did councilmen Rick Shipe and Bill Harter. Those six comprise the ARPA committee.
Steuben County American Rescue Plan Act Committee is charged with spending the more than $6.7 million in ARPA money provided to the county by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
Because of the mechanics of getting funding through county government, the deadline needed to be met to pay the contractor lined up to do the work at Little Lambs was not hopeful. Howard said he would research the funding available through line items controlled by the commissioners in order to possibly expedite the funds and possibly bypass ARPA funding.
It is possible that the funds could be found and approved in Monday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
Jennifer Danic, executive director of the Steuben County Community Foundation, spoke on generalities about child care needs in the community and not necessarily in support of Little Lambs.
Danic said the Foundation has been working to create an organization that does nothing but advocate on behalf of early learning facilities with the goal of alleviating the shortage of quality child care and early education in the community. That group has met four time so far this year.
“Steuben County needs a resource dedicated to this issue,” Danic said. The task force, she added, “It’s just going to provide a constructive voice for this issue.”
Tuition-based child care is not working without the support of a church or some other method of funding.
“The business model does not work,” Danic said.
In the case of Little Lambs, it is community support, which is very much needed.
In addition to the sprinkler system, there is a sewer line problem that’s going to need some $50,000 in repairs.
Little Lambs serves 109 children.
With all of the other providers in the community, Danic said, there’s still a lack of quality child care. State data says there are about 1,000 children in the county who are lacking child care.
