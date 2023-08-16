ANGOLA — Trine University students will be returning to campus and their first day of classes is on Monday.
Throughout the upcoming days, many welcome back events will be held, including the popular Trine Fest.
Angola Main Street and Trine University are hosting the second annual Trine Fest on Thursday, Aug. 24, in downtown Angola.
This will be a community wide celebration to welcome students back to the Angola community.
Community members are invited to join Trine students from 5-8:30 p.m. for family-friendly events around the Mound, including food trucks, inflatables, carnival games, balloon and caricature artists and live music.
“Trine Fest is a remarkable opportunity for the Trine campus to join with the wider community of Angola,” said Mackenzie Bird, community coordinator for the city of Angola. “With food vendors, activities and participation from local businesses and organizations, this will be an exciting downtown event you won’t want to miss! We are excited to witness the convergence of students, faculty, families and residents as we create memories and strengthen the bonds that make Angola such a special place.”
The event is one of many on and off the Trine University campus welcoming students back for the fall semester. Classes begin at Trine on Monday.
With classes resuming next week, there will be more than 2,400 on-campus students in the community for the 2023-24 school year.
