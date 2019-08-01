ANGOLA — Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., will hold its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The main focus of the event is to provide school supplies to children who may need them.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., youth and their families can visit Cahoots for a free cookout.
The school supplies were geared toward Metropolitan School District of Steuben County classrooms. Organizer Marje Lilly procured the Carlin Park Elementary School lists for third through fifth grades. The supplies also meet the requirements for seventh grade at Angola Middle School. Overall, she said, the stock that will be at Cahoots for the bash should meet most needs of MSD elementary and middle schoolers.
There will be pencils, paper, glue, notebooks, folders, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, ear buds and other items.
"They are available for the kids to come and take," said Lilly.
The supplies were contributed by local churches, including Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola United Methodist Church, Calvary Lutheran and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
