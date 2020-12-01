SEMINOLE, FLA. — The Board of Directors of the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs granted accreditation to Trine University's surgical technology program at its Nov. 20 meeting.
The CAAHEP Board acted upon the accreditation recommendation of the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
Through the accreditation process, which includes a thorough review of the program, curriculum, resources, faculty and staff, as well as a site visit, the surgical technology program at the Trine University was determined to be in substantial compliance with the nationally approved standards and guidelines for educational programs.
The CAAHEP standards by which this program was measured have been developed primarily by surgical technology professionals, are approved by each profession's sponsoring organizations, and are intended to reflect required knowledge and skills that a person needs to be able to successfully function within the surgical technology profession. CAAHEP standards focus on quality outcomes, assuring that educational programs are preparing competent surgical technology professionals.
"Providing quality assurance in health sciences and health professions education by setting standards for program accreditation and evaluating program performance is the mission of CAAHEP. As each individual program is reviewed, CAAHEP stays focused on each profession's standards and quality outcomes to assure that every CAAHEP-accredited program is preparing students to be successful as they enter their chosen health care field," said CAAHEP President Glen Mayhew. "We congratulate Trine University's surgical technology program on achieving CAAHEP accreditation."
"We are pleased CAAHEP agrees that Trine University's surgical technology degree program meets or exceeds its high standards for accreditation," said Jennifer Lloyd, surgical technology program director. "We are proud to have completed this step and look forward to continuing to offer a program that reflects well on the quality education offered at Trine University and within its College of Health Professions."
Trine's Associate of Applied Science in surgical technology is offered through the university's College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, which offers graduate and undergraduate degrees to prepare students for successful health-related careers. In addition to the surgical technology program, it is home to Trine's first doctoral program, the Doctor of Physical Therapy, its Master of Physicians Assistant Studies program, and the online RN-to-BSN program.
CAAHEP accredits more than 2,200 educational programs that prepare health professionals in 32 different disciplines. Accreditation is a critical step in a process that is meant to protect the public and ensure a supply of qualified health care professionals. For more information about CAAHEP and accreditation, visit caahep.org.
For information on the surgical technology program at the Trine University, visit trine.edu/st .
