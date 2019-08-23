LONG BEACH LAKE — Taking care of one of their own, members from the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257’s Legion Riders built a new ramp for Harold Ferguson of Long Beach Lake.
Ferguson, 88, is a 63-year member of the post and has served as commander twice. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
“They show him the utmost respect,” said Ferguson’s wife, Sondra.
Sondra said the group showed up at their house in the morning, around, and worked until about 4:30 p.m. and “never stopped.”
If one man took a break, another stepped up to take his place.
“We just want to show our appreciation,” she said. “The ramp is just fabulous and has doubled the size of our porch.”
Lumber for the project was paid for and provided by the legion along with the labor to get the project done.
Sondra said the project was organized by Kelly Manahan.
“The public doesn’t realize how much community involvement the legion has,” said Sondra. “We admire them so much.”
The work went like clockwork, she said, with someone always working to keep the project going.
She and her husband sat outside to watch all day and some of the men working joked they were going to have to charge an entertainment fee.
Harold thanked the group for doing the job, Sondra said, as he was grateful for the help.
Instead of accepting the thanks, the group turned around and instead thanked Harold for his service to the country.
In addition to volunteering within the community, Sondra said the riders also have fundraiser dinners, car shows and other events.
Look up the Fremont American Legion Riders on Facebook by searching, “American Legion Riders Fremont Chapter 257.”
