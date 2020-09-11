ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved what Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams called a “critical project” Tuesday, despite the single quote received coming in well over the engineer’s estimated cost.
The project is improvements to the Hires lift station discharge manhole that ends on the opposite end of the pipe from the work that was done on the lift station a couple of years ago.
“The manhole is seriously deteriorating,” Williams said. “It receives flow from three different lift stations.”
The manhole is around 30-35 years old and while originally was six- to eight-inches thick when installed, Williams said there are places that are now halfway or more through the wall.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $150,000.
Solicitation for bids was sent to eight different contractors, but when it came time to open bids Tuesday, the only bidder was Parrish Excavating, Quincy, Michigan, at $229,605.
The structure is approximately 20-feet deep, said Williams, and flow has to be maintained throughout all of the improvement work, which is anticipated to take around 60 days to complete.
The goal is to start in October and have it wrapped up by Thanksgiving to keep from having to maintain flow outside of the normal fashion in the colder weather.
Councilman Dave Martin proposed, with other members in agreement, to award the bid as long as Parrish Excavating meets all the project specifications.
