ANGOLA — Judy Rowe will readily admit that she's a crazy cat lady.
Nope, she's not the type who takes in so many cats that her home is overridden with them.
Rowe is out to help cats and try to keep the populations of cats down in the community.
"I'm a little bit crazy about stray animals and their suffering," Rowe said.
To help, Rowe has started working on forming a local nonprofit agency called Feline Fixers.
The group will do exactly what its name implies: It will aim to spay or neuter stray cats in the community so they won't continue adding to a problem, which is an abundance of feral cats in Steuben County that keep reproducing like crazy.
It all started earlier this fall when Rowe was contacted anonymously by an individual in the community. This person knew Rowe has worked on getting strays fixed along with some of her neighbors on South Superior Street.
The person sent a donation of money, enough, he or she assumed, to get four cats fixed, four stray cats living near Trine University.
Rowe went to the address provided, which was a man living in an apartment with three cats, none of which were fixed. The four supposed cats would be found outside.
"I went there and there were all these freaking cats outside," Rowe said.
Those four cats were actually 24 cats, kittens and young cats, most likely produced by the man's cats that were kept indoors.
"So what am I going to do with these 24 cats," Rowe asked. "Those 24 cats are going to be 240 by March."
Rowe got to work on taking care of those 24 cats. And she decided she needed to do something long term to prevent the reproduction of more cats in the community.
Feline Fixers was born.
She has set up a bank account and a website with Square secure online payment capabilities. Rowe's working on getting Feline Fixers' nonprofit status.
Rowe has developed a relationship with Beechwood Veterinary Clinic and veterinarian Dr. Ashley Dawes, a new vet in Angola, to provide spay and neuter services. She's also done so with Pokagon Veterinary Clinic and Dr. Matt Zimmer to do the same.
So far, Rowe is having about seven cats a week fixed. She's still working on the bunch from southwest Angola. But she knows she will be moving on from there because the problem is not going to eradicate itself with just one group of cats.
"I think we can really make a difference if we launch this nonprofit," Rowe said.
If it is a success — which is the case in many other communities — it will not only reduce the population of stray cats, it will mean fewer cats to be taken in by the Humane Shelter of Steuben County and fewer cats left to survive in the wild. Rowe is trying to establish Feline Fixers using the best practices of similar groups, including one in Fort Wayne.
What's most troubling to Rowe is that cats, left to fend for themselves in the wild will suffer. They can survive without human companionship, but they suffer without proper shelter and food.
"Cats don't really bother anybody ... but in the end, they suffer," she said. "I'm not the only person who is disturbed by the suffering."
A couple years ago Rowe started creating cat boxes for feral cats to shelter in during the winter months. Basically the boxes are created using plastic totes and foam insulation. She distributes the boxes to people who request them and they are put out where there are known strays so the cats can stay warm in the winter.
Recently, a group of volunteer students from Trine University built 100 of the cat shelters, funded entirely by Rowe, a Realtor and chair of the Steuben County Democratic Party.
Feline Fixers is the natural extension of the cat box project, which could go away with fewer stray cats in the community.
Rowe is hoping to attract volunteers to help with Feline Fixers and if possible, eventually have a director to run the nonprofit. As Rowe puts it, she still has to sell houses for people for a living.
For now, things are just getting started. People who want to help out or learn more are encouraged to visit felinefixers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.