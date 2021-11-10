Three arrested on Tuesday by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lawrence L. Kelley Jr., 29, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 2100 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony battery of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Jay J. King, 33, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a charge of failure to appear in court.
• Sheri A. Williams, 36, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Wohlert Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.