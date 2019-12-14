FREMONT — Fremont High School student council members gave Pam Werner, secretary and treasurer of the Steuben County Cancer Association, a $500 donation Friday morning to go toward needs of the association.
The money, said student council adviser Eric Wirick, was raised during the annual turkey auction the student council holds each year before Thanksgiving.
The turkey auction fundraiser has student council members auctioned off as turkeys to their peers. Their peers that give the money are able to then ask the member they purchased to do silly things on the last day of school before Thanksgiving break.
“We recently had a teacher diagnosed with cancer,” Wirick said. “The kids wanted to do something in support of that teacher so the student council decided to give a donation in that teacher’s name.”
Wirick did not release the name of the teacher.
The turkey auction raised right around $1,000. The rest of the money, plus some additional, will be going to support a family that Wirick said is in “critical need.”
“We’re partnering with the National Honor Society to help this family not only with Christmas but with other basic living necessities,” he said.
Student council members, said Wirick, do so many things in and around the community.
“They partner with other school organizations, with the town and for the Easter egg hunt and pumpkin trail as well as a blood drive,” Wirick said. “I can’t even begin to say how selfless these students are.”
He continued, saying he’s blessed to be associated with them.
