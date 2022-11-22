ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the reopening of the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center in time for the holiday travel season.
While the main facility will open again for use by noon today, the new private restroom facility will remain closed.
Drivers should also use caution in the area as the contractor will continue to finalize cosmetic features over the next several weeks.
The facility, located on southbound Interstate 69 near mile marker 345, closed in September for INDOT and its contracting partners to safely provide multiple improvement projects including:
• All new parking lot
The parking lot includes safer, expanded access to the facility and services, separated parking for passenger vehicles and trucks and approximately three times the capacity of the original lot with a total of 90 parking spots.
• A new private restroom facility with four individual locking units that include showers and toilets
• New sidewalks fronting each parking lot and the Welcome Center
• New general and safety lighting for all parking lots and buildings
• Renovated interstate entrance and exit ramps
• New site and lot drainage
• A new garbage and recycling containment stockade
