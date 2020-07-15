ANGOLA — Angola could be offering small business convertible loans in the near future to help companies struggling because of COVID-19, provided the funding comes through from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The application for grant funds for the loans through OCRA is due at the end of July with the announcement of recipients coming in August.
Monday, the Angola Investment Fund Board met to discuss plans for the loans, how they should be executed, qualifications to apply for the funds and other fine details that will also be outlined in the application to OCRA.
Fund Board member Kathy Armstrong said the loans could be made available to small businesses even outside of the traditional scope of the board, which is to help startups and entrepreneurs.
Businesses still have to be within the city limits of Angola to apply, should the funds indeed become available, but they won’t necessarily have to be businesses that spur high skilled, high wage jobs like the AIF typically provides loans and grants to.
The board is looking at only offering the loans to businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
Should the businesses that receive funds, provided they come available, meet certain criteria the loan can convert into a grant that does not have to be repaid, thus making it a convertible loan.
Board member and Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee said there are some 800 businesses in the city with 50 or fewer employees that could potentially benefit.
“I want to see it go to businesses we know need the funds,” said board member Mark Cowen.
Cowen said he feels businesses will use the funds for the right reasons and he suggested the board make guidelines as to what the funds can be used on as specific as possible.
“I think there will be easily 25-40 applicants coming in that you’ll want to fund,” he said.
Cowen also suggested the money be deposited into a specific bank account for the receiving business, making it easier to see that funds have been spent correctly and completely.
Region 3-A, based in Kendallville, will be doing the reporting and has been awarded the grant administration, Armstrong said.
Region 3-A Executive Director Matt Brinkman was on hand during Monday’s meeting to help however he could with clarification and other details about the program from OCRA.
Armstrong said the board’s job will be crafting an easy-to-complete application and then reviewing said applications to award funds.
The board is looking at making each convertible loan at a maximum of $10,000 for businesses with an address in the city limits of Angola with funds being designated for things other than payroll.
“I think we start with looking at mortgage payments or rent, utilities, property insurance and building taxes,” Cowen said.
With his history working in a bank, Cowen said he knows there are businesses out there, not necessarily in Angola but in general, that have already deferred some of those payments 90 days or so, thus putting them that far behind already.
A public hearing on the application for the program will be held during the Angola Common Council’s next meeting on July 20. That meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Suite 1B.
The next meeting of the AIF is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 27, also at the training center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.