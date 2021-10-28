ANGOLA — An investigation by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office concerning a personnel issue at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has been closed.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser on Thursday said the matter that involved pay issues will not result in charges at this time.
Musser said there wasn't sufficient evidence to bring any type of criminal charge at this time.
The matter was initially investigated by the Angola Police Department and Indiana State Police, who turned their work over to Musser's office.
The investigation had been mentioned during MSD board meetings earlier this year, but details about what issue was being investigated were not discussed at public meeting.
